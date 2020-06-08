Marietta Wealth Management LLC Takes $405,000 Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.31.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,617,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,953,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.14 and a 200 day moving average of $85.96. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

