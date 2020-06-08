Matrix AI Network (MAN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $122,799.00

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 7th. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and approximately $122,799.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matrix AI Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, DDEX, Kucoin and CoinEgg. Over the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded 12% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00478000 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012774 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000512 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003192 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Token Profile

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 tokens. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

Matrix AI Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, LBank, DDEX, Ethfinex, HitBTC, IDEX, CoinEgg, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

