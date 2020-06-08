MediaValet (CVE:MVP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.71

MediaValet Inc (CVE:MVP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.71 and last traded at C$1.71, with a volume of 89683 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.46.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 million and a PE ratio of -8.11.

Get MediaValet alerts:

MediaValet (CVE:MVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.73 million during the quarter.

MediaValet Inc primarily engages in developing and licensing enterprise-grade, cloud-based, digital asset management software worldwide. The company offers Creative Spaces, a hybrid desktop application to accelerate the local production and sync with a digital asset management system. It also designs mobile applications for iOS, Android, and Windows devices; and offers content publishing and analytics services.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for MediaValet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaValet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.