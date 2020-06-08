Medicalchain Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million (MTN)

Medicalchain (CURRENCY:MTN) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Medicalchain has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $39,823.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Medicalchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Ethfinex, Kucoin and Gate.io. Over the last week, Medicalchain has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.78 or 0.01963922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00178176 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00045502 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00119178 BTC.

Medicalchain Token Profile

Medicalchain launched on October 16th, 2017. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,865,296 tokens. Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en . The official message board for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en/news . The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Medicalchain

Medicalchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, CoinBene, Ethfinex, Huobi and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Medicalchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Medicalchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Medicalchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

