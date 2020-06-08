MGM Resorts International Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th.

MGM Resorts International has a payout ratio of -0.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect MGM Resorts International to earn ($0.66) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1.5%.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM stock opened at $21.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.06.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company’s revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Atif Rafiq purchased 9,812 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $150,614.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,095.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 500,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,338.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 834,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,535. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGM. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MGM Resorts International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.