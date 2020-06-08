Microchip Technology’s (MCHP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their buy rating on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) in a research report released on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $107.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Microchip Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Microchip Technology from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.95.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.62. 1,573,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,740,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.33. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.28.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.38%.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $242,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,638.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $344,029.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,160 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $213,432,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,250,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $966,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,503 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,463,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,999,000 after acquiring an additional 837,126 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 86.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,699,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after acquiring an additional 789,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,864,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,234,000 after purchasing an additional 466,872 shares in the last quarter.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

