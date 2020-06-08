Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 3.00

News stories about Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) have been trending positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Microsoft earned a daily sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the software giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Microsoft’s analysis:

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.20. 39,893,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,572,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,419.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $120.65 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.01 and a 200 day moving average of $165.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.91.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.