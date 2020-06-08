MixMarvel (MIX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.52 Million

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 7th. One MixMarvel token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb Global, Bithumb, Gate.io and BitMax. Over the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded 36.3% higher against the US dollar. MixMarvel has a market cap of $7.62 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00045447 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.25 or 0.05588436 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002401 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00055962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002707 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010261 BTC.

MixMarvel Profile

MIX is a token. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,986,068,094 tokens. MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

MixMarvel Token Trading

MixMarvel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Hotbit, BitMax, Gate.io and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MixMarvel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MixMarvel using one of the exchanges listed above.

