Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Shares Bought by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,025,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,115 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $79,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 39.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Brewing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

TAP traded up $0.97 on Monday, reaching $43.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,807,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,773. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $61.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.93. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

