Monero Classic (XMC) Price Down 3.7% This Week

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 147.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $7.58 million and approximately $3,007.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00004124 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.61 or 0.00682912 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004937 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001708 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 18,854,850 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

