Monero Reaches Market Cap of $1.17 Billion (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Monero has a total market cap of $1.17 billion and $69.72 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $66.61 or 0.00682912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Exrates, Coindeal and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 147.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004124 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001708 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000396 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,589,195 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org . Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Bittrex, Crex24, Huobi, BTC Trade UA, OKEx, Livecoin, CoinEx, Nanex, BitBay, HitBTC, Liquid, Coinut, Bitfinex, Graviex, Mercatox, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Trade Satoshi, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Exmo, Gate.io, DragonEX, Coinbe, Coindeal, Cryptomate, Stocks.Exchange, Instant Bitex, Bitlish, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Exrates, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Braziliex, Bitbns, BTC-Alpha, TradeOgre, Kraken, Bisq, Ovis, B2BX, SouthXchange and Coinroom. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

