MonetaryUnit (MUE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,438.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 8th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Upbit. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $3,438.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00014983 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004288 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003040 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 192,418,975 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.