Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Sets New 12-Month High at $238.94

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $238.94 and last traded at $235.15, with a volume of 564900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $235.15.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.22.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.49. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 89.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.15 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 23,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,953,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,223,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,952,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.58, for a total value of $712,100.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,158,738.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,242 shares of company stock worth $35,937,704. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,127,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $3,515,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,224,000 after buying an additional 19,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $73,489,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $92,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

