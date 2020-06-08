Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Raised to $80.00 at Bank of America

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MNST. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.94.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.37. 50,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,635. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $73.43. The company has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.43.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $330,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,201.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $5,609,320.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,435,328.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,108 shares of company stock valued at $13,486,804 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.