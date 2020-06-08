Morpheus Labs (MITX) Price Tops $0.0130

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $928,099.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.83 or 0.01985673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00179568 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044486 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00120633 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs’ genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is token.morpheuslabs.io

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

