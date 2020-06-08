MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 386,945 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 2.17% of MSA Safety worth $85,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In other MSA Safety news, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 9,585 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $1,188,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane M. Pearse sold 891 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $107,463.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,178.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,504. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

Shares of NYSE:MSA traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.16. The company had a trading volume of 225,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.92. MSA Safety Inc has a one year low of $83.57 and a one year high of $142.34.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $341.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.57 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 35.83%.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

