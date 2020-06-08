M&T Bank Corp Acquires New Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,121,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,905,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,484. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.70 and a 12 month high of $132.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.70.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.