M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 673,987 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 673,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,077,000. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $2.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.79. 7,129,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,144,757. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

