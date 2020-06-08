M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,344 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $34,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Retirement Network lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 215.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $7.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.38. 2,691,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,944,798. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $178.50. The stock has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.31, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on FedEx from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FedEx from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.22.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.