M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 431,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,302 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $30,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 142,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after buying an additional 21,881 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 875.2% during the first quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 12,752 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

VYM traded up $1.46 on Monday, hitting $86.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,063,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,291. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.65. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $94.86.

