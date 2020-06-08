M&T Bank Corp Has $28.16 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 87.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,008 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $28,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3,174.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 88,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,059,000 after purchasing an additional 35,267 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $2,215,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 303,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNFP has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Galante acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $174,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,826 shares in the company, valued at $551,694.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,061,950 over the last 90 days. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $1.84 on Monday, hitting $48.98. 459,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,300. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $263.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

