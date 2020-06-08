M&T Bank Corp Has $285.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,566,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,117,752 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of M&T Bank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $285,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 46,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.85. 17,157,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,787,246. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.49.

