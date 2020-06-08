M&T Bank Corp Has $29.11 Million Stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 78.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $29,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 108.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 33.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,958.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 58.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

CW traded up $5.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.89. The company had a trading volume of 337,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,513. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.27. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $149.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $601.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

