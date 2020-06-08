M&T Bank Corp Has $57.96 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 724,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $57,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,553,710,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,328,000 after buying an additional 182,559 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,220,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,373,000 after buying an additional 149,620 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 12.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,914,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,025,000 after buying an additional 556,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,468,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,375,000 after buying an additional 70,960 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.61.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $1,352,906.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at $854,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEP traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.51. 2,670,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,782. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.97. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.39. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

