M&T Bank Corp Invests $289.43 Million in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,753,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,425,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. M&T Bank Corp owned about 1.29% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,079,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter.

IVW stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $208.59. The company had a trading volume of 952,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,563. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $211.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.67.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

