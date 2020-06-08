M&T Bank Corp Invests $30.32 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 849,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,315,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,637,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000.

BATS:EFV traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,661,714 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average of $43.42. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

