M&T Bank Corp Invests $38.43 Million in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 384,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,433,000. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.95% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,646,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,709 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,055,000 after purchasing an additional 67,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,345,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,419,000 after purchasing an additional 45,655 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,018,000 after purchasing an additional 192,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,409,000 after purchasing an additional 275,996 shares during the last quarter.

IJS stock traded up $6.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.95. 525,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,030. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $85.63 and a one year high of $162.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

