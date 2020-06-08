M&T Bank Corp Makes New $117.05 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,488,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $117,051,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.7% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.25% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 103,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 904,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,335,000 after purchasing an additional 39,270 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,421,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,363,777. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.85.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

