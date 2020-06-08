M&T Bank Corp Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,191,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,719,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 60,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,113,000.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,896,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,699. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $188.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.47 and its 200 day moving average is $167.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

