M&T Bank Corp Purchases Shares of 1,112,010 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,112,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,006,000. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.30% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,264,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,365,000 after acquiring an additional 87,544 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 505,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,158,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,227,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,521,000 after buying an additional 617,898 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 54,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.63. 1,638,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,135,596. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average of $53.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

