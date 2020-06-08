M&T Bank Corp Purchases Shares of 1,396,113 SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,396,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,374,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,966,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWX traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.36. The company had a trading volume of 425,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,623. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $41.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.09.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

