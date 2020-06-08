M&T Bank Corp Reduces Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,165 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $28,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $822,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 37,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Altria Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MO. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

MO traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,506,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,615,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $52.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.92.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

