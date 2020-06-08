M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,391,717 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,921,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,391,717 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises about 0.9% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $147,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 19,994,970 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $722,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,970 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,120,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $545,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,453,275 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $341,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,987 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,407,143 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $336,117,000 after purchasing an additional 131,113 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $324,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,517. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.04.

Shares of EBAY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.72. The company had a trading volume of 12,182,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,533,422. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average of $36.47. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

