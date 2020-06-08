M&T Bank Corp Sells 4,159,332 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 71.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,642,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,159,332 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $70,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,072,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,202,000 after purchasing an additional 488,086 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,352,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,997,000 after acquiring an additional 165,079 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,179,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,502,000 after acquiring an additional 191,689 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 669.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,718,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 610,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,214,000 after acquiring an additional 37,844 shares during the last quarter.

VNQI stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,560. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $61.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.27.

