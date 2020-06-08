M&T Bank Corp Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,274,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,407,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.21% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $324.40. 3,797,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,739,676. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.