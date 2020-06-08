M&T Bank Corp Takes Position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 170 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,865,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 327,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,803,000 after buying an additional 71,961 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Watsco by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth $229,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Watsco by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 5.1% in the first quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.49. The stock had a trading volume of 403,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,894. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Watsco Inc has a 52-week low of $132.97 and a 52-week high of $186.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.68.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WSO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

