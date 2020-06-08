Multi-collateral DAI Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.10 Million (DAI)

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. Multi-collateral DAI has a total market cap of $135.53 million and approximately $7.10 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Multi-collateral DAI has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Multi-collateral DAI Profile

Multi-collateral DAI is a token. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 135,279,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,928,861 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The official website for Multi-collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multi-collateral DAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multi-collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

