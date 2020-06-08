MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $514.38 Million

Analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) will announce $514.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $490.20 million to $550.90 million. MYR Group reported sales of $448.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $518.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.66 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of MYR Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of MYR Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. MYR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 86.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 10,666 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after buying an additional 70,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.68. The stock had a trading volume of 106,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,515. The firm has a market cap of $545.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $38.14.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

