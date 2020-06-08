MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.78. MYR Group posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. MYR Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $518.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.66 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MYRG. Robert W. Baird lowered MYR Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley upped their price objective on MYR Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered MYR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYRG. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the first quarter worth $149,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 49.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYR Group stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.68. 106,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,515. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average is $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $545.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.77.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

