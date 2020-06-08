NAGA (NGC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5,002.00

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. In the last week, NAGA has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. NAGA has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and $5,002.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAGA token can now be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000447 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Sistemkoin and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NAGA Token Profile

NGC is a token. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

