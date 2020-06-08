National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Receives $46.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on National Fuel Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,217 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth $1,713,000. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

NFG traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.49. 873,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $55.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.11. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $491.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

