National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Stock Price Up 1.2%

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) shares rose 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.98 and last traded at $40.37, approximately 57,217 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,978,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.89.

NNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on National Retail Properties from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average of $45.23.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.64%.

In other National Retail Properties news, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $508,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,026,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $786,953.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,835 shares in the company, valued at $23,645,016.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 455,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,434,000 after purchasing an additional 52,307 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 59,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

