Nebula AI (NBAI) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Nebula AI has a total market capitalization of $537,980.95 and $10.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nebula AI has traded 49.4% higher against the US dollar. One Nebula AI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, CoinBene and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nebula AI alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00045405 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $546.16 or 0.05594860 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002408 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00056140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002728 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.

About Nebula AI

NBAI is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,915,337,149 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nebula AI is www.nebula-ai.com

Buying and Selling Nebula AI

Nebula AI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebula AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebula AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nebula AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebula AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.