Nebulas Price Reaches $0.37 on Top Exchanges (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00003841 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, LBank, OKEx and Huobi. Nebulas has a market cap of $19.48 million and $6.49 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045521 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $540.37 or 0.05535782 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002413 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00056113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002693 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas (NAS) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 71,569,347 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BCEX, Binance, OKEx, Neraex, Allcoin, LBank and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

