Needham & Company LLC Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $440.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $383.00 to $440.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered ServiceNow from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on ServiceNow from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on ServiceNow from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $365.07.

Shares of NOW traded down $4.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $385.69. 74,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,503. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $396.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.72. The company has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.56, a PEG ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.09, for a total transaction of $689,672.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $262,113.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.56, for a total transaction of $7,112,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,600 shares of company stock valued at $115,907,711 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in ServiceNow by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after acquiring an additional 29,946 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

