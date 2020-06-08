Neo Price Hits $11.76 on Exchanges (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Neo has a total market capitalization of $829.26 million and approximately $427.25 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can currently be bought for $11.76 or 0.00120440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Switcheo Network, Liquid and ZB.COM. In the last seven days, Neo has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.70 or 0.01984417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00179715 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044432 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official website is neo.org

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Coinsuper, OKEx, Bibox, Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex, BigONE, Binance, Switcheo Network, Coinnest, COSS, Bitbns, Coinrail, HitBTC, BCEX, Huobi, BitMart, ZB.COM, DragonEX, Ovis, CoinEgg, OTCBTC, Cobinhood, Liquid, Allcoin, Gate.io, Exrates, Bitfinex, CoinEx, TDAX, CoinBene, BitForex, Kucoin, Bitinka, Tidebit, LBank and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

