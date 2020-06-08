Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $465.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Netflix from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nomura boosted their price target on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $432.95.

Shares of NFLX traded down $5.95 on Thursday, reaching $413.65. 280,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,870,749. The firm has a market cap of $180.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Netflix has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $458.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $429.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.57.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,414,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $8,305,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total value of $23,895,891.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,895,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,961 shares of company stock valued at $75,572,227. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Netflix by 1.7% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 116,523 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 36.2% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 65.6% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $1,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

