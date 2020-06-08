Neumark (NEU) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,005.00

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Neumark has a market cap of $5.68 million and $5,005.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neumark token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neumark has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00045334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.81 or 0.05690789 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002565 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00055630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002630 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010290 BTC.

Neumark Token Profile

Neumark (NEU) is a token. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 71,211,012 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,692,171 tokens. Neumark’s official website is neufund.org . The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neumark’s official message board is blog.neufund.org . Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Neumark Token Trading

Neumark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neumark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neumark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

