Newton (NEW) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $905,495.00

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Newton has a total market cap of $15.39 million and approximately $905,495.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Newton has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Newton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Newton alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.70 or 0.01984417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00179715 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044432 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00120440 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.