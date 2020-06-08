Next.exchange (NEXT) Trading 12.1% Lower This Week

Next.exchange (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. During the last week, Next.exchange has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Next.exchange has a market capitalization of $527,842.77 and $601.00 worth of Next.exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Next.exchange token can now be bought for about $0.0847 or 0.00000896 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Crex24 and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00045406 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.63 or 0.05528484 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002413 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00055929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00030606 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002715 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010253 BTC.

Next.exchange is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. Next.exchange’s total supply is 16,788,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 tokens. Next.exchange’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Next.exchange is /r/NEXTexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Next.exchange is next.exchange . The official message board for Next.exchange is medium.com/nextexchange

Next.exchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Next.exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Next.exchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Next.exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

